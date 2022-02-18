Odisha Panchayat Polls: 71 % Voting In Second Phase, Says SEC

Bhubaneswar: An estimated 71 per cent voting was recorded in the second phase of the three-tier Panchayat elections in the Odisha on Friday, according to the State Election Commission (SEC).

SEC Aditya Prasad Padhi said that apart from stray incidents of violence, the overall polls were conducted peacefully across the State and the percentage of voting is likely to go up after further compilation of the data.

“62.10 lakh eligible voters were to exercise their franchise in the second phase Panchayat polls. Out of that, the total voters’ turnout recorded (preliminarily) stood at 71 per cent,” said Padhi.

“As per preliminary reports, voting was disrupted at some booths in Jagatsinghpur and Jajpur districts. Re-polling is likely to be held at two-three booths owing to some irregularities in the ballot papers. Appropriate decision will be taken based on the reports of concerned district Collectors,” added Padhi.

Notably, Odisha recorded 77.2 percent voter turnout in the first phase of the Panchayat elections held on Wednesday.