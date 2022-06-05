Earthquake Of 4.6 Magnitude Hits Andaman Sea

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale struck the Andaman Sea, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed on Sunday.

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 2:21 pm.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 05-06-2022, 14:41:46 IST, Lat: 9.02 & Long: 93.54, Depth: 40 Km ,Location: Andaman Sea for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/wHOeA0n4Fp @Indiametdept @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/mGtZ90jr3O — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) June 5, 2022

An earthquake of similar magnitude had hit Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan on Saturday.