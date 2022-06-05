Earthquake
Earthquake Of 4.6 Magnitude Hits Andaman Sea

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale struck the Andaman Sea, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed on Sunday.

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 2:21 pm.

An earthquake of similar magnitude had hit Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan on Saturday.

