BJP Suspends Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal From Party’s Primary Membership

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma and its leader Naveen Jindal from the party’s primary membership.

According to reports, Nupur Sharma and its leader Naveen Jindal have been suspended after their alleged controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

The BJP asserted that it respects all religions and strongly denounces insult of any religious personality. Party general secretary Arun Singh said in a statement that the party is strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion.

The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy, he said.

An FIR was registered against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in Maharashtra’s Pune for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through her comments on Prophet Muhammad during a television news debate, police said on Wednesday.

The case was registered at Kondhwa police station on Tuesday on a complaint lodged by Abdul Gafur Pathan, a former corporator of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).