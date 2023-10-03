Dream of Developed India will be Realised When Villages Develop: PM Modi

Chhattisgarh: The dream of a developed Bharat will be realised only when states, districts and villages inclusively develop, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said at an event at Jagdalpur in poll-bound Chhattisgarh.

Highlighting the Central Government’s contributions, he said that the Centre has made a 20-fold increase in the budgetary allocations for railway projects in Chhattisgarh in the last nine years as compared to what was given before 2014.

Also, he laid the foundation stones of different projects worth Rs 26,000 crore, including the NMDC’s steel plant.

Mentioning NMDC Steel Ltd steel plant of Nagarnar in Bastar, PM Modi said it would provide employment opportunities to 50,000 youths of Bastar and nearby areas.

On the occasion, PM Modi virtually flagged off Tadoki (Kanker district)-Raipur DEMU rail service.