EAM S Jaishankar Meets Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov In Indonesia

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov in Indonesian capital Jakarta on Wednesday on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit and discussed G20 issues.

Matters related to bilateral and multilateral cooperation were also discussed during the meet between the two leaders.

Taking to microblogging site X, Jaishankar wrote, “Good to meet FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia in Jakarta on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit. Useful stocktaking of our bilateral and multilateral cooperation. Discussed East Asia Summit and G20 issues”.

After Russian President Putin in a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month expressed his inability to attend the G20 Summit to be held in India in New Delhi on September 9 and 10, Lavrov will represent Putin at the Summit.

Jaishankar, who arrived in Jakarta earlier today to attend ASEAN Summit also met Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi and discussed the East Asia Summit and the G20 Summit, reported news agency PTI.

“Arrived in Jakarta to attend ASEAN Summit-related meetings. Delighted to meet my friend @Menlu_RI again. Our discussions focused on the East Asia Summit and the G20 Summit,” Jaishankar posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.