Drunk Man Slits Minor Daughter’s Throat

Balakati: A drunk man allegedly slit her three-year-old daughter’s throat with a blade following an altercation with his wife at Satakania under Balipatna police limits in Bhubaneswar outskirts.

According to sources, accused Ganesh Singh of Ladasahi PS area of Mayurbhanj district works and his wife Pana work at a brick factory in Satakania out-post area. The couple has a 2-year-old son and a 3-year-old divyang daughter and stay at a makeshift house on the banks of the Bhargavi river.

Sources said, the duo entered into a quarrel to take their ailing daughter, Sumitra to the Balakati CHC following which Pana left for work carrying her 2-year-old son in her lap.

During this, Ganesh got inebriated at home and slit his daughter’s neck with a blade. When the girl started crying loudly, Ganesh fled the scene.

On receiving the news, the Pana reached home and immediately took the baby girl to the CHC. As the girl’s condition was critical, she was initially admitted to the Capital Hospital and later to SCBMCH in Cuttack.

As per police sources, the accused man has been detained and during interrogation he confessed to having slit the throat of her daughter in an inebriated condition.