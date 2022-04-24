EAM Jaishankar Discusses Trade, Health With Nigerian Counterpart

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Sunday met with his Nigerian counterpart Geoffrey Onyeama.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said that both the countries agreed to expand their partnership in health, infrastructure, education, agriculture and capacity building areas.

“Pleased to meet FM @GeoffreyOnyeama of Nigeria this evening. Agreed to expand our development partnership focusing on health, infrastructure, education, agriculture and capacity building. Also spoke of more trade and investments,” Jaishankar tweeted.

The Foreign Minister of Nigeria arrived in New Delhi on Sunday morning on an official visit to attend Raisina Dialogue scheduled to be held on April 25. Onyeama will also attend the Raisina Dialogue international conference.