Dream Girl 2 team welcomed by over 80 girls dressed in red saree during a Chandigarh college visit

The much-awaited comedy drama, Dream Girl 2 is making all the noise for the right reason. After the fascinating trailer, the makers treated the audiences with two songs ‘Dil ka Telephone’ and ‘Naach’ and both are ruling the charts.

Recently, The cast Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, and Manjot Singh started a promotional tour, with Indore City and received tremendous love from the audience. Continuing the promotional spree, the lead cast has now visited a college in Chandigarh and witnessed a crazy amount of love from the crowd for Pooja.

As Dream Girl 2 visited Chandigarh, a fashion show was organized in the college where more than 50 girls were seen in the red saree and the idea behind this was to recreate the most famous Pooja’s character. The excited fans and the audiences were all cheered up for Pooja and the cast Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, and Manjot Singh was welcomed with love by everyone.

With its multi-city promotional tour, Dream Girl 2 is making its reach to top cities of the country, which includes cities like Indore, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Pune. This has indeed piqued the audience’s anticipation for the release of he film.

Dream Girl 2, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, while Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Ranjan Raj, Manoj Joshi, and Annu Kapoor appear in prominent roles. The film is arriving in cinemas on August 25, 2023.