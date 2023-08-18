Fake RTI Activist Arrested For Cheating, Impersonation

Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police arrested a fake Right to Information (RTI) activist on charges of cheating and impersonation.

The self-proclaimed activist- Kishore Kumar Mishra originally belongs to Berhampur. But, he has been living in Koraput for past several years

He had also created a fake identity card on his own. Fake identity card and other documents have been seized from him.

Mishra used to extort money by threatening people by claiming to be an RTI activist. Similarly, he used to take money from people by promising to get them official work done saying that he has close proximity with top government officials. He was extorting money from people by making fake promise of getting crusher and liquor license done.

For the last 2-3 years, he had been duping people in this manner.

During investigation, the STF found a transaction of over Rs 2 crore in his bank account in last two-three years.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the Mishra is a member of fraud gang.