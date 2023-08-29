Dream Girl 2 eyes a good response on Raksha Bandhan!

Mumbai: Dream Girl 2 has been making waves across the nation. The audiences love the family entertainer for its humour, entertainment quotient, screenplay, and distinctive characters of Karam and Pooja.

The result of the masses’ love can be seen on the box office numbers coming in as the film is having a phenomenal run at the Box Office. The audiences are praising the performance of Ayushmann Khurrana in both the characters and with the opening day collection of 10.69 crores, the versatile actor has given his career’s biggest opener. In the weekend, the film minted 40.71 crores. The superb run of the film continued on its fourth day, Monday as it it registered 5.42 crores on the working day which is quite an encouraging sign.

Looking at the box office trend and performance of the comedy entertainer, the film will enjoy a solid run at the box office in the coming days. The Raksha Bandhan festival is approaching and hence, the film is bound to get a boost on the festive season. The masses prefer to watch the film with the whole family during the festivals. Dream Girl 2, which is touted as the Family Entertainer of the Year, will be the choice of everyone in the coming days.

Dream Girl 2 is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, while Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa, Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi, and Annu Kapoor appear in prominent roles, and the film is now released in cinemas.