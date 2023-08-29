Expert Medical Team Visiting Malkangiri For Super Specialist Treatment To Enlisted Patients

Bhubaneswar: An expert team of medicos is flying from Bhubaneswar to Malkangiri district to provide super specialist treatment to the patients under Mukhyamantri Bayuseba Yojana.

The team comprises five senior experts from five different clinical departments as per the requirements of the enlisted patients. They will serve and treat the patients till August 31.

The medical team comprises nephrologist Dr A Jena; cardiologist Dr BK Das; surgery specialist Dr S Sethi; radiologist Dr S Rana; and anesthesiologist Dr C Pradhan.