‘Dream Girl 2’ brings another chartbuster with ‘Jamnapaar’!

It’s time to groove to the peppiest song of the year as ‘Jamnapaar’ dazzles our screens with Dream Girl 2! A melody that will have everyone humming the catchy tune! The beautiful melody will resonate with music lovers and the visual representation packs a punch with Ayushmann gracefully dancing to its tune, a treat that is not to be missed!

“Jamnapaar” brings a fresh perspective to the movie and its narrative as it dazzles with sparkle and liveliness, making it a preferred dance track for audiences of all ages. The song is bound to spread cheer amongst one and all with it combination of lyrics and upbeat music.

The song boasts of amazing beats and excitement, all in the endeavor to make it a memorable melody in the sequel. The composers have put their heart and mind together to create a masterpiece which goes all out to bring a smile to all our faces. Get ready to have this tune stuck in your mind, and be ready for the non-stop foot tapping that shall follow as you fall in love with ‘Jamnapaar’.

“Jamnapaar” features the musical composition of Meet Bros, with vocals provided by Meet Bros, Neha Kakkar & Mannuni Desai, Samaaira Chandhoke. The lyrics for the song are penned by Kumaar, English parts by Jonita Gandhi & produced by Sourav Roy.

Stepping into the spotlight is the versatile Ayushmann Khurrana & Ananya Pandey as they present the second edition of “Dream Girl 2” with some of the most amazing talent in the industry! This time, they’re joined by a galaxy of talent that promises a celebration of laughter and entertainment. With stars like Abhishek Banerjee, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Joshi, Annu Kapoor, and Asrani, the film is a powerhouse of acting prowess.

Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by the creative forces Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, “Dream Girl 2” is a riotous celebration of cinema. Mark your calendars for August 25, 2023, as “Dream Girl 2” is all set to take audiences on a journey of laughter, love, and infectious melodies.