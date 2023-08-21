Delhi Court Grants Transit Remand Of Former BDO Ramesh Chandra Sahoo

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: The Patiala House Court in New Delhi granted transit remand of Ramesh Chandra Sahoo, the former BDO of Narayanpatna in Koraput, who was arrested by Odisha vigilance in seven corruption cases.

The former BDO, who was on the run for eight years, was arrested by the vigilance in Delhi. The anti-graft agency produced in the court and sought transit remand.

The vigilance team will take him to Odisha and produce before the speical vigilance court.

Sahoo was wanted in seven corruption cases by the vigilance department, they said.

A former Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officer, he is accused of misappropriating funds for the construction of anganwadi centres at Tovapadar, Mankid and Dumsil. In another case, he allegedly embezzled funds meant for the construction of a road at Pachingi, officials said.

He allegedly misappropriated funds of around Rs 34 lakh, they said.

Over the last eight years, Sahoo went on changing his locations, and lived mostly in Delhi and its neighbourhood. He also lived in Jorhat in Assam for some time.

Acting on a tip-off, a team was stationed in Delhi to identify his location, following which he was nabbed, officials said.

Cases pending against him——