Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection Day One: Ayushmann Khurrana Gets Career-Best Opening At Rs 10.69 Crores
Mumbai: Dream Girl 2 has made Rs 10.69 crores on the opening day at the box office. This is indeed good news for everyone. Ayushmann Khurrana has got his career best opening with these numbers. Dream Girl 2 sees him return as Karam/Pooja who becomes a bar dancer to earn enough cash to marry his rich lady love Pari who is the daughter of a lawyer in Mathura.
⭐️ Now the enthusiastic start of #DreamGirl2 has helped in the REVIVAL of #Bollywood.#DreamGirl2 starts VERYYY WELL on Day 1… The growth in biz [post 4 pm… pic.twitter.com/WXpydaarVz
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 26, 2023
Thank you for giving me my life’s biggest opening. 🙏🏽❤️
25 अगस्त हो गया मस्त ❤️#DreamGirl2 in cinemas.
Book tickets. https://t.co/eDJggYdECq@writerraj @ananyapanday @ektarkapoor @balajimotionpic pic.twitter.com/Fa7bviEfwZ
— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) August 26, 2023
Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz and Paresh Rawal are the main actors of Dream Girl 2.
He has said that the movie picked up momentum in the evening shows. Even Ayushmann Khurrana thanked the audience for giving him such a good start at the box office.
