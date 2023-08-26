Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection Day One: Ayushmann Khurrana Gets Career-Best Opening At Rs 10.69 Crores

Mumbai: Dream Girl 2 has made Rs 10.69 crores on the opening day at the box office. This is indeed good news for everyone. Ayushmann Khurrana has got his career best opening with these numbers. Dream Girl 2 sees him return as Karam/Pooja who becomes a bar dancer to earn enough cash to marry his rich lady love Pari who is the daughter of a lawyer in Mathura.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz and Paresh Rawal are the main actors of Dream Girl 2.

He has said that the movie picked up momentum in the evening shows. Even Ayushmann Khurrana thanked the audience for giving him such a good start at the box office.