BCCI President Roger Binny, VP Rajeev Shukla to visit Pakistan During Asia Cup 2023: Report

Board of Control for Cricket in India president Roger Binny alongside vice-president Rajeev Shukla will be travelling to Pakistan during the Asia Cup 2023.

The plan behind their visit is to take part in the game between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, slated to take place on September 5 in Lahore.

According to a report by the Sportstar, officials of the Pakistan Cricket Board have invited the BCCI, and therefore after a lot of thinking, the decision has been finalized to send Roger Binny and Rajiv Shukla as India’s representatives.

Since 2012, this will be the first time that the officials from BCCI will be traveling to Pakistan.

A close source has confirmed the Sportstar that the duo will first go to Sri Lanka to watch the Indian team play and will then enter Pakistan on September 3.

The Indian team will be taking on Pakistan on September 2 in Sri Lanka.