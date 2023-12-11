Dreaded Criminal Injured In Police Encounter In Puri

Puri: Puri Police caught a dreaded criminal, Santosh Barik alias Santu, following an encounter inside Giral forest on Puri-Brahmagiri road on Monday.

According to police, the accused Santu has sustained a bullet injury on his right leg and he has been admitted to the Sadar Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

On the night of 29th November, the accused opened fire at Jhilli Sahu of Chandiput village under Brahmagiri police station. Jhali was shot in the right hand and was admitted to Rebana Nuagaon Community Health Center for treatment.

Based on a complaint filed with Brahamgiri police station, the cops were on the lookout to arrest the accused. After getting a tip-off from a special source on Monday, the police tried to nab the accused hiding inside the Giral forest.

However, when the police were trying to zero in on him, the dreaded criminal fired two rounds at the police party. In the retaliatory firing, the accused sustained bullet injury and was arrested, Additional SP Sushil Mishra informed.