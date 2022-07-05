Draupadi Murmu meets NDA’s alliance partners in Patna, seeks support for ensuing Presidential election

NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu today met leaders of alliance partners of NDA in Patna to seek their support in the upcoming election.

According to reports, Murmu held a meeting with senior JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Besides, she also held meetings with MPs and MLAs of NDA allies.

Earlier, the BJP leaders including State BJP President Sanjay Kumar Jaiswal and State Cabinet Ministers welcomed Ms Murmu at Patna airport this morning.

In Bihar, all NDA allies including JD(U), Former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi- led Hindustani Awam Morcha- Secular (HAM-S) have already announced their support to Ms. Murmu.

Jamui MP Chirag Paswan and his party LJP (Ramvilas) and Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras-led Rashtriya Lok Janshakati Party have also announced their support for Ms. Murmu in the Presidential election to be held on the 18th of July.