Shabana Azmi Shares List Of Bollywood Celebs Vacationing In UK: Check What She Says

New Delhi: Shabana Azmi has recently vacationed in London with her husband Javed Akhter. She has noticed how several Bollywood celebrities are in London or have visited the city in recent days.

Taking note of how a host of B-Town celebrities are vacationing in London, Shabana took to her Instagram to share a witty post about the same.“All of Mumbai has descended on London ! Manish Malhotra Ram and Amita Madhwani Shahid Kapur with family Shibani and Farhan Akhtar Deepak Parekh Anurag Kashyap Tapsee Pannu Nandita Das Konkona Sen and Aparna Sen from Kolkata for good measure and Ofcourse yours truly and Javed Akhtar !!” wrote Shabana.

Take A Look At The Post:

