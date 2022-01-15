Donald Trump To Hold ‘Save America’ Rally In Arizona

Washington: Former US President Donald Trump will hold his first “Save America” rally on Saturday at the Country Thunder Festival Grounds in the city of Florence, Arizona.

The rally is expected to be attended by several Republican politicians.

“A Save America Rally is scheduled for January 15, 2022, at the Country Thunder Fairgrounds. The event will open at 6:00 am [13:00 GMT] and is scheduled to end at 9:00 pm [04:00 GMT on Sunday],” the official Twitter account for the Town of Florence said.

The next Save America rally will take place in the city of Conroe, Texas on January 29, according to Trump’s official website.

The ex-president was initially scheduled to lead a rally on January 6 on the anniversary of the Capitol attack but cancelled several days before the event.