Republic Day Celebrations To Begin From Jan 23 To Include Netaji Birth Anniversary: Reports

New Delhi: The Republic Day celebrations will now begin every year from January 23 instead of January 24 in order to include the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose, news agency PTI reported citing government sources.

The sources also said that the latest reports are is in line with Narendra Modi government’s focus on celebrating or commemorating important aspects of our history and culture, the report added.

Earlier, the government had earlier started the celebration of the country’s freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary as Parakram Divas. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was born on 23 January 1897.

India celebrates January 26 as Republic Day. The nation marks the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect on January 26 in 1950.