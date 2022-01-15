Odisha Police Academy Bags HM Trophy For Best Training Institution For Gazetted Officers

Bhubaneswar: Biju Patnaik State Police Academy (BPSPA), Bhubaneswar has bagged the Union Home Minister’s Trophy for the Best Training Institution in the entire country for Gazetted Officers category.

The BPSPA was adjudged the best Gazetted officers’ training institute across the country in the state/UT category.

Biju Patnaik State Police Academy will receive grant-in-aid of Rs 20 lakh as the award from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The objective of the institution of the Union Home Minister’s Trophy for Best Police Training is to recognize the importance of training and the trainers in police organizations and to promote the quality of training in police training institutes across the country.