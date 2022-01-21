Doctors at AIIMS Bhubaneswar save baby from arrhythmia

Bhubaneswar: Proper diagnosis and timely treatment by doctors at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar saved a baby who was suffering from arrhythmia.

The 25-day-old baby girl was rushed to Bhubaneswar AIIMS as the child cried consistently for 12 hours.

A team of doctors checked the baby and after various diagnoses, the infant was found suffering from arrhythmia. Her heart rate was 300 bpm (instead of below 140).

Initially, the baby didn’t respond to any medicines and she was immediately admitted into the neonatal intensive care unit. The treating doctors had to give shock treatment and it resulted in reducing the rhythm to normal. The baby’s heart rate became normal after 24 hours.

An arrhythmia describes an irregular heartbeat. With this condition, a person’s heart may beat too quickly, too slowly, too early, or with an irregular rhythm.

Arrhythmias occur when the electrical signals that coordinate heartbeats are not working correctly. An irregular heartbeat may feel like a racing heart or fluttering.