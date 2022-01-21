Two Killed In Road Mishap In Bolangir

Bolangir: At least two persons were killed in a road mishap at Chandotara Chhak under Singhekela police limits of Bolangir district.

The identity of the deceased persons was not known immediately.

According to reports, the incident occurred while the duo was travelling on their scooter when a truck coming from the opposite side collided with each other. Subsequently, both of them sustained grievous injuries. However, the truck driver fled from the spot soon after the accident.

The injured were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe in this regard.

Further investigation is underway in this regard, the police said.