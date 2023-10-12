Day Temperature To Rise Across Odisha

Bhubaneswar: According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the day temperatures across Odisha are likely to remain 3°C to 4°C above normal during the next five days. While there has been no rainfall in most areas across the state during the last few days, the heat has become unbearable. The presence of high moisture in the atmosphere has also caused high levels of humidity.

Dry weather is likely to prevail across Odisha and there is no possibility of rain in the state for the next 10 days.

In the last 24 hours, 19 cities in the state have recorded temperatures of 35 degrees or more. On the other hand, the Regional Meteorological Center has informed that the weather will be favorable for the complete departure of southwest monsoon air from Odisha within the next 2 days.