Djokovic And Tsitsipas Storm Into US Open Second Round

Serbian star Novak Djokovic has started his US Open campaign with a win over Alexandre Muller. He defeated the Frenchman 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 to storm into the second round.

With this win, Djokovic has reclaimed the top spot spot from Carlos Alcaraz in the ATP Rankings. Notably, the Serb will begin his 390th week at the top.

Seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas marched his way into the second round of the 2023 US Open. The Greek star defeated a tricky Milos Raonic, as he won 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 in straight sets.

The 25-year-old two-time Grand Slam finalist played in a disciplined manner. Notably, Tsitsipas lost the first-round clash at the US Open last year. So this was a good start for him.