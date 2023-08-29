India, New Zealand ink MoU to boost cooperation in Civil Aviation

New Delhi: The Government of India and the Government of New Zealand have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost cooperation in civil aviation. This will cover the scheduling of new routes, code share services, traffic rights and capacity entitlement.

The MoU was signed by Shri Rajiv Bansal, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation and HE Mr David Pine, the New Zealand High Commissioner in the presence of Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Minister for Civil Aviation of India and Mr Damien O’ Connor, Minister for Trade and Export Growth, Minister of Agriculture, Minister for Biosecurity, Minister for Land Information, and Minister for Rural Communities of New Zealand.

An Air Services Agreement was signed between New Zealand and India at Auckland on 1 May 2016. The Government of New Zealand and the Government of India have reviewed the existing arrangements relating to air service between the two countries. The MoU signed today is expected to further boost the bilateral ties in civil aviation between the two countries.

According to the MoU, the designated airline(s) of New Zealand may operate any number of services with any type of aircraft, with third and fourth freedom traffic rights to/from six points in India, namely New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said “Today is an important day for Civil Aviation air services between India and New Zealand. We have signed an MoU that has opened the possibilities of furthering of air transport between our two countries. The open sky policy has been put in place. The point of calls has been increased. We have also increased intermediate points.”

The designated airline(s) of India may operate any number of services with any type of aircraft with third and fourth freedom traffic rights to/from Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and three more points in New Zealand to be named by the Government of the Republic of India.

The designated airlines of both parties may operate any number of all-cargo services with any type of aircraft with third, fourth and fifth freedom traffic rights to/from any points in the territory of the other party via any intermediate point(s) and to any beyond point(s) regardless of the points specified in the Route Schedule.