Dishul Mehendi: First Pictures, Videos From The Ceremony Out

Mumbai: Singer Rahul Vaidya and his fiance Disha Parmar had their Mehendi ceremony the pictures and videos from the same have gone viral on social media.

Instagram is filled with stunning pictures of the actress posing in front of a beautifully decorated background with floral pieces and #DishulWedding signage. Rahul and Disha’s wedding is the talk of the tinsel town ever since the singe proposed to his lady love during Bigg Boss 14.

The two of them announced their wedding by sharing their invitation card on their respective Instagram pages on July 7.

The two of them will be getting married in an intimate wedding ceremony which will be attended by just a few friends and close family members owing to Covid-19. The preparations began ever since the Bigg Boss 14 runner-up returned from the shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11in Cape Town, South Africa.