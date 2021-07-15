World Youth Skills Day: Odisha CM Reiterates His Commitment To Empower The Youth

Bhubaneswar: On World Youth Skills Day, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reiterated his commitment to empower the youth with the right skills to prepare them for the world.

Taking to his Twitter handle, he wrote “With concerted effort and focused attention, Skilled In Odisha has now turned into an iconic brand. On World Youth Skills Day, reiterate commitment to further bolster skill ecosystem in the state to empower our youth with right skills to prepare them for the world.”

With concerted effort and focused attention, #SkilledInOdisha has now turned into an iconic brand. On #WorldYouthSkillsDay, reiterate commitment to further bolster skill ecosystem in the state to empower our youth with right skills to prepare them for the world. pic.twitter.com/mjoAIhIsPJ — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) July 15, 2021

The United Nations General Assembly declared July 15 as World Youth Skills Day in 2014. The day was marked to achieve the Incheon Declaration: Education 2030, which is a part of Sustainable Development Goal 4 that urges to “ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.”