‘Dil Banaane Waaleya’ song from Fighter is out now!

Siddharth Anand’s directorial Fighter has indeed arrived as a perfect treat on this Republic Day. With its nail-biting action and sheer fervor of patriotism, the film is not only receiving amazing reviews from the audience but has also been praised by our brave Air Warriors on which the story is mainly based. While the film is enjoying an amazing run in the theaters, the makers are here to treat the audience with ‘Dil Banaane Waaleya’ song, an emotional melody that touches the hearts at its core.

‘Dil Banaane Waaleya’ song in Fighter arrives at a point when Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania known by his call sign Patty aka Hrithik Roshan gets detached from his team. Carrying a sheer feeling that exudes emotions and is worth bringing tears to our eyes, the song truly touches hearts. High on emotional quotient, the song perfectly makes us live the emotions.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, 'Fighter' is now running in the theaters.