Australian Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Claims First Grand Slam Title

Melbourne: Jannik Sinner of Italy clinched the 2024 Australian Open men’s singles title on Sunday in a five-set upset over Daniil Medvedev of Russia, 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

Sinner became the first Italian man to win the Australian Open since 1976, and just the eighth man to successfully come back from two sets down in a major final.

Sinner, 22, is now the youngest male player to win the Australian Open since Novak Djokovic in 2008. As faith would have it, Sinner made it to this final by defeating Djokovic in the semifinal round.

sinner did not drop a single set until he met with Djokovic, and that win in itself was an accomplishment as Djokovic was riding a 33-match winning streak at the Australian Open and had never lost a semifinal in Melbourne.