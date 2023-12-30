Dhenkanal: Milk Van Dashes Into Tree: Driver, Helper Rescued

Dhenkanal: A milk van lost balance and crashed into a tree on the Sukia bauti road under Hindol tehsil in Dhenkanal district on Saturday.

As per reports, the mishap occurred while the driver of the milk van lost control over the wheels of the vehicle and dashed into a roadside tree. as a result, the driver and the helper sustained critical injuries.

On intimation, fire service personnel and police rushed to the spot and rescued them from the vehicle. They were admitted in the hospital in critical conditions.