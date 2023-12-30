Arun Sarangi given additional charge as Odisha DGP

Bhubaneswar: IPS officer Arun Kumar Sarangi has been given additional charge of DG of Police, Odisha.

Sarangi will remain DGP in-charge until regular DGP is appointed.

“Arun Kumar Sarangi at present Special DG of Police, Training and Director, BPSPA, is allowed to remain in additional charge of DG of Police, Odisha until regular DGP joins,” read a notification of Home deaprtment today.

A 1990 batch officer, Arun Kumar Sarangi along with two others was promoted to the Director General of Police rank on May 3, 2023. The other two were Sudhanshu Sarangi and YB Khurania, all from the 1990 batch.

He is presently acting as the Special DG of Police, Training, and Director of Biju Patnaik State Police Academy (BPSPA).Notably, the present DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal is all set to retire from the government service on December 31. The Odisha government had earlier allowed him to take retirement.