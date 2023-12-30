Bigg Boss 17: ‘Humara Divorce…’ Ankita Lokhande’s Shocking Statement About Separation From Vicky Jain

Mumbai: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been engaged in heated arguments and conflicts inside the Bigg Boss house over various issues since the start of season 17.

In the recent episode, Ankita mentioned divorce in response to Vicky’s persistent taunting during a task. This was not the first time the actress mentioned parting ways from her husband in the house. In an earlier episode, Ankita was seen demanding divorce from Vicky which turned into an ugly verbal spat between the two. Read along to find out what triggered Ankita Lokhande to end things in divorce.

In a particular episode, there was a task that involved a simulated courtroom where Ankita was advocating for Munawar while Vicky was opposing. Throughout the game, Vicky and Ankita engaged in taunts and disruptions. Even Bigg Boss had to intervene saying, “Let her play.” Despite this, Vicky continued to tease Ankita, telling her, “Bigg Boss is hinting that you should start playing your game.”

Ankita was not pleased with the situation and expressed, “Please don’t treat me like this, as it might lead to a fight between us and initiate divorce proceedings.” Her statement shocked everyone, including Mannara Chopra, who remarked, “You are saying too much.”

This is not the first time Ankita has brought up divorce in the Bigg Boss house. In a previous episode, Ankita was upset when Vicky made a joke about the struggles of married men. He mentioned that married men can never fully express their hardships. In response, Ankita said, “If you’re suffering so much, why are you with me? Let’s get a divorce; I don’t want to go back home with you.”