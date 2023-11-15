Dharmendra Pradhan requests CM Naveen for PM Shri scheme implementation in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday urged Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to direct concerned officers to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Union Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL) for opening of schools in the state under PM Shri scheme.

The Union Minister, in a letter, said the PM Shri Scheme was launched on September 7, 2022, with an aim to establish 14,500 schools across the country. The schools will display all components of the National Education Policy 2020. He said the schools will provide high-quality education in an equitable inclusive and joyful school environment.

Pradhan said all states and Union territories were asked to sign an MoU with DoSEL to implement the scheme. Until now, most states and Union territories have signed the MoU and the first phase selection of schools has been completed.

The first phase of installment has been released for the scheme’s implementation and the second phase selection of schools is in progress.

But despite several letters written to Odisha in this regard, the state is yet to sign the MoU, he said and requested Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to direct the officials to sign the MoU.