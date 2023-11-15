India vs New Zealand, World Cup Semi-Final: Kohli, Iyer tons take IND to 397/4

Centuries from Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer powered the Team India to post 397/4 in the first semi-final in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

Kohli scripted history by becoming the first man to complete 50 ODI centuries, while Shreyas blasted his ton off just 67 balls, allowing India to put up the highest total ever in a World Cup knockout game.

Shubman Gill had to retired hurt on 79 although he returned in the last over. And as always, Rohit Sharma gave India an explosive start after winning the toss and opting to bat on a belter of a pitch.