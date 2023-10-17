Dharmendra Pradhan Launches ‘Apna Chandrayaan’ Web Portal, Support Modules On Mission Chandrayaan-3

New Delhi: Union Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Shri Dharmendra Pradhan launched a web portal ‘Apna Chandrayaan’ having activity-based support material such as quiz , puzzles, etc for school students on Mission Chandrayaan-3 developed by NCERT under the aegis of the Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education, in New Delhi today.

He also released 10 special modules on Chandrayaan-3, offering a comprehensive overview of its various facets – including scientific, technological, and social aspects, as well as the emotional journey and team spirit of the scientists involved.

Chairman, ISRO, and Secretary, Department of Space, Dr. Sreedhara Panicker Somanath graced the event as the Guest of Honour. Secretary, DoSEL, Shri Sanjay Kumar; Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Shri K Sanjay Murthy; Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari; Chairman, AICTE, Prof. T. G. Sitharam; Chairman, UGC, Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar; Director, NCERT, Dr. Dinesh Prasad Saklani; official of the Ministry of Education, dignitaries, and students were also present at the event. A short film on journey of Chandrayan-3 was shown in the event. Creative expressions by students in the forms of photo frames were presented to the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour and poems were read out by students on Chandrayaan-3.

While addressing the event, Shri Pradhan described the success of Chandrayaan 3 one of the most significant achievements of the 21st century that has inspired the children of the country the most. He suggested the development of the APP of the web portal to make it more accessible facilitating self-learning among students. Chandrayaan 3 has ignited confidence among students and inspired them to understand technology, which will help in developing scientific temperament among them, he mentioned.

He thanked Dr. Somanath for inspiring the students and making them brimming with confidence. He also informed that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has requested Dr. Somanath to take the Chandrayaan 3 stories to the children of the country. He also elaborated on the tasks Prime Minister has entrusted to Dr. Somanath including setting up of orbital space station, development of next-generation launching vehicles, etc. He also urged him to make science fun for the students.

Shri Pradhan also suggested making the modules launched today elective for all classes. He added more modules will be prepared on 14 different topics including women empowerment, COVID-19 vaccination, India’s G20 Presidency, etc. India will be the Viswa Guru sharing knowledge for the global good, he highlighted.

Chandrayaan 3 also reflects the strength of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Shri Pradhan mentioned. He expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for revising the Space policy that has taken the country forward towards Atmanirbhar (self-reliance). He suggested NCERT bring out social stories that will make education accessible, affordable, qualitative, bring gender parity, and requested them to collaborate with organisations like ISRO in doing so.

Dr. Somanath, in his address, thanked Shri Dharmendra Pradhan for the initiative to take the Chandrayaan stories to the young students of the country. Addressing the children, he emphasised, India completed the Chandrayaan 3 Mission by using indigenous technologies. He requested the students to watch the launch of Gaganyaan on 21st October 2023 at 0800 hrs. He inspired young minds to become researchers by inculcating critical thinking.

Shri Sanjay Kumar informed how the suggestions by the Minister resulted in the development of the age-specific modules on Chandrayaan3. He also informed that more such modules will be developed on India’s other major achievements making it a series. Shri Kumar also mentioned that new puzzles, questions, etc. will be added and this will run till 23 August 2024. He added that this content will be translated into all 22 Indian languages with the help of technology. Young minds now have limitless possibilities to learn with the help of NEP2020, he highlighted.

The web portal launched today has a set of colouring books, online quizzes, jigsaw puzzles, picture builders, and inspiring stories in the form of graphic novels on Chandrayaan 3. For the Foundational and Preparatory levels colouring sheets, dot-to-dot activities, colour coding with instructions etc. have been prepared that will develop observation and awareness among the students. There will be online interactive quizzes for the Preparatory, Middle, and Secondary levels including explanatory feedback for responses. Digital certificates will be issued for all those who score more than 70%, and the first 1000 winners will receive age-appropriate books. Jigsaw Puzzles and Picture Builders for the Foundational, Preparatory, Middle, and Secondary levels have also been developed. Also, there will be inspiring stories in the form of graphic novels depicting events that shaped ISRO’s journey up to Chandrayaan 3.

In addition to these, 10 special modules were released in multiple languages for the stakeholders on the success of Chandrayaan 3 that will motivate Indian youth to venture more and more into science and technology. These modules offer a comprehensive overview of its various facets – including scientific, technological, and social aspects, as well as the emotional journey and team spirit of the scientists involved. The content is rendered in an interactive and engaging manner, enriched with graphics, photographs, illustrations, activities, challenging questions, and more, spanning across all five stages and covering Classes I-XII of school education. These modules have been crafted with a mindful approach towards the relevance of themes for different stages, featuring stories, cases, quiz questions, and activities, designed to motivate self-paced learning among students and encourage teachers to guide their students through the suggested pedagogy of experiential learning. A digital format of the modules will also be available on the NCERT website.

The journey of Chandrayaan 3 encapsulates within itself grit, gumption, scientific temper, curiosity, problem-solving and creativity – qualities that education across grades strives to instil and achieve. NCERT proposes to inspire the present generation of Indian school-going children in science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics using activities based on the legacy of Chandrayaan 3. These activities are aimed at equipping students with the skill sets that promote innovation and critical thinking. Many more such creative activities will be developed in future for the students.

Promoting interdisciplinary-multidisciplinary learning and problem-solving is the need of the hour in India to propel the nation to greater heights by nurturing a culture of scientific thinking and achieving the vision of NEP 2020. These activities will equip students with the versatile skills required to tackle the complex challenges of the 21st century, ultimately contributing to India’s progress and innovation on the global stage as Vishwa Guru infused with the core value of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”. These knowledge products will be utilised as support material for the schooling system including students, teachers, educators and school leaders, to use within their learning environments for the holistic development of every child.