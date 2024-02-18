Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced: Check Rates

Bhubaneswar: Every morning at 6 am, the rates for petrol and diesel are disclosed, regardless of whether they undergo fluctuations or remain stable.

This consistent event is orchestrated by oil marketing companies (OMCs) as they adjust prices to shifts in global crude oil prices and foreign exchange rates. This process ensures that consumers stay informed about the daily adjustments in fuel costs.

In India, the pricing of petrol and diesel is subject to influences like freight charges, value-added tax (VAT), and local taxes, resulting in different rates across states.

Petrol Diesel Price Today In India (Check city-wise rate list below):

Petrol and Diesel Price In Bhubaneswar:

In Bhubaneswar Petrol price is Rs 103.19 and Diesel price is Rs. 94.75.

Mumbai Petrol & Diesel Price

As of February 18, the price of petrol in Mumbai continued to exceed the Rs 100 mark, reaching Rs 106.31 per litre, while diesel was priced at Rs 94.27 per litre.

Delhi Diesel Price Today

As of February 18, the cost of diesel is priced at Rs 89.62 per litre.

Delhi Petrol Price Today

As of February 18, the cost of petrol in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per litre.

Check city-wise petrol and diesel prices on February 18:

City Petrol Price (Rs/litre) Diesel Price (Rs/litre) Chennai 102.63 94.24 Kolkata 106.03 92.76 Noida 96.79 89.96 Lucknow 96.57 89.76 Bengaluru 101.94 87.89 Hyderabad 109.66 97.82 Jaipur 108.48 93.72 Trivandrum 109.73 98.53 Bhubaneswar 103.19 94.75

In India, fuel prices have remained steady since May 2022, following a reduction in fuel taxes by the central government and several states.

Fuel retail prices are adjusted by OMCs daily at 6 am based on the global price of crude oil. The government oversees fuel prices through mechanisms such as excise tax, base pricing, and price caps.