Indian Coast Guard hoists National flag at 100 islands to commemorate 75th Independence Day

New Delhi: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) hoisted the National flag at selected 100 inhabited and uninhabited islands across the country to commemorate the 75th anniversary celebrations of India’s Independence and foster patriotism among people.

Of these, 36 islands are on the west coast, while 25 are on the east coast of the mainland. The tricolour was also hoisted simultaneously at 24 islands of Andaman & Nicobar and 15 islands of Lakshadweep & Minicoy.

As part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, ICG also conducted a series of programmes at various Coast Guard stations pan India to evoke the feeling of patriotism among people. These include interaction programmes with fishermen, tree plantation drives, cyclathons, walkathons, essay competitions, drawing competitions, quiz competitions and motor cycle rallies.