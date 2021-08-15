Yakhni Pulao: The Persian Dish Which Made Special Impact In Indian Families

Bhubaneswar: Pulao is the most adorable dish in every Indian family and every vegetarian love to have it in his dinner or lunch, especially bachelor.

There are various ways to make Pulao but Yakhni style Pulao makes its special impact in Indian families.

Though the origins of Yakhni Pulao lie back to Persia and were introduced to Indians by the Mughal rulers, Indian aromatic spices add the real essence to it.

Yakhni pulao is a Nawabi recipe Made with a lot of care and attention like the biryani. A little here and there and your yakhni pulao may become a not-so-good pulao.

The rice grains have to be separate and yet cooked. The veggies also should be tender and not mishmashed. Yes, this recipe demands perfection.

For this recipe, we need basmati rice, cumin seeds, cloves, cinnamon sticks, bay leaf, milk, fresh cream, sugar, salt, ghee, dry fruits, and rose petals.

Pour ghee in a handi and add the whole spices and rice in it. Fry it for a while and then add fresh cream-milk mixture and water to it.

Let everything boil until the rice gets soft. Add dry fruits, garnish with rose petals, and voila. An aromatic bowl of Kashmiri pulao is ready in just 30 minutes.

Prepare this quick and delicious Kashmiri Pulao today and put together a delicious meal in between a busy work-from-home schedule.