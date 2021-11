Deogarh: Two held for involvement in hunting & trade of leopard skin

Deogarh: Odisha wildlife department officials have arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in hunting & trade of leopard skin at Brahmanapali village under Kundheigola PS in Deogarh district.

Acting on reliable input, the Forest department personnel conducted a raid and eventually zeroed in on the accused.

A leapard skin has also been seized.