National Education Day Today! Know The Significance

New Delhi: National Education Day is observed every year on 11 November to celebrate the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first education minister of independent India.

Maulana Azad was an eminent educationist and served as the first education minister of independent India from 15 August 1947 to 2 February 1958.

He was a towering figure on the Indian political scene and freedom movement, and a scholar rated high in the realms of Urdu Literature. National Education Day celebrates his passion and contribution towards the field of education.

In September of 2008, India’s Ministry of Human Resource Development declared the birthday of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, to be nationally recognized as Education Day. After independence, India struggled to completely stabilize its institutions. Recognizing that education would be crucial for nation-building, the leaders of the country shifted their focus towards education. Abul Kalam, in particular, served as the flag bearer for this cause.