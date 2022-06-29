Dengue Awareness Van Rolls Out In Bhubaneswar Streets

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to have control over dengue and aware the city dwellers, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched the Dry Day Bhubaneswar campaign.

Awareness vans rolled on the streets of Bhubaneswar and BMC Commissioner Vijay Amrut Kulange and Mayor Sulochana Das were on this occasion.

The Dry Day campaign kicked off on Thursday in several wards of the state capital with various awareness programmes.

Audio Visual messages were displayed and street plays were conducted to bring more awareness to destroying the mosquito breeding sources. The campaign involves different social groups to create a human chain effect of the initiative.

According to BMC officials, the strategy is to engage public and private institutions to clean up containers every Thursday in their respective places whereas a domestic level drive will be on every Sunday.

“We shall reach out to all schools and Anganwadis to have sessions on Dengue awareness along with campaign materials. The target is to ensure collective effort on the issue for preventing the Dengue menace”, said BMC Commissioner.

“On that note, the Dry-day shall be very effective in our effort to keep the city dengue free. Such practice in each locality of the city will be leading breakage of mosquito breeding cycle,” he added.