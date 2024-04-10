CBI to Probe Sandeshkhali Sexual Crimes, Land Grabbing: Calcutta HC

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate allegations of crimes against women and forcible land grabbing in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali. The court will monitor the probe, which is also investigating an attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials that occurred on January 5.

The order was issued by a bench comprising Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya. The bench was hearing a suo motu motion on these alleged offences and petitions seeking a transfer of the investigation from local police to the CBI.

The main accused, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan, who was on the run for 55 days, is now in ED custody following his arrest on February 28. Shahjahan was arrested for allegedly masterminding an attack on an ED team that raided his home in connection with a public distribution system (PDS)-related case.

The high court expanded the CBI’s area of investigation to include charges of extortion, land grabbing and sexual exploitation-related crimes raised by Sandeshkhali residents. They alleged that TMC leaders used their land for saltwater fisheries which made the soil unfit for cultivation.

The Trinamool government came under heavy criticism for protecting Shahjahan, who escaped for nearly two months until the court directly ordered the police to arrest him.

As the election approaches, Sandeshkhali has become a focal point of the BJP’s attack on the Trinamool. The ruling party has also faced criticism from ally Congress over the issue. Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticised the TMC government on the Sandeshkhali issue during a BJP Lok Sabha campaign rally at Balurghat in north Bengal. BJP state president and Balurghat MP Sukanta Majumdar welcomed the court order.