Delhi Ministers Detained During AAP Protest Against Arvind Kejriwal’s Arrest

New Delhi: Battlelines are drawn after the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged liquor policy scam, with his Aam Aadmi Party launching huge protests in Delhi as well as across the country.

State ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj, who were leading a mega protest march in Delhi, and other protesters have been detained. Dramatic visuals from ITO showed Atishi being dragged away by the cops to a bus meant to take the protesters to the nearest police station.

As part of security arrangements, the police have closed all roads leading to the AAP headquarters. The AAP has summoned all its office-bearers, ministers and councillors at the main office at 10 am.

Water cannons and paramilitary forces have also been deployed on the DDU road, which leads to the BJP headquarters. The ITO Metro station will stay shut during 8 am-6 pm today on the advice of Delhi Police, the Delhi Metro said.