Block Veterinary Officer Caught Taking Rs 5K Bribe from Poultry Farmer in Deogarh

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance Thursday arrested Dr Susmita Sethi, Block Veterinary Officer (BVO), of Reamal in Deogarh district for taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a poultry farmer.

The accused BVO had demanded a bribe of Rs.5,000 from a poultry farmer to submit asset verification report in his favour to release a pending subsidy bill towards construction of a village poultry farm.

The Vigilance sleuths apprehended the BVO while accepting the bribe from the farmer and the entire bribe money was recovered from the possession Dr. Sethi and seized in the presence of witnesses.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches were conducted at two locations associated with the accused Block Veterinary Officer, Dr Sethi, from the Disproportionate Asset (DA) angle.

In this connection, Rourkela Vigilance P.S. Case No.05 dtd.20.03.2024, U/s.7 in P.C (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. An investigation is in progress against the BVO, the Vigilance said.