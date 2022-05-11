Deepika Padukone Is The New House Ambassador For Louis Vuitton

New Delhi: French luxury brand Louis Vuitton has announced actor Deepika Padukone as its latest ‘House Ambassador’.

Reportedly, the actor will be featured alongside Oscar-winner house ambassadors like Emma Stone and Zhou Dongyu in the company’s latest Dauphine leather goods campaign.

Several Indian actors have been the face of luxury brands in the past. Actor Shah Rukh Khan endorsed Tag Heuer. Swiss watchmaker Rado had hired actor Hrithik Roshan as well as actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas for Bvlgari.