Class 12 Student Hangs Self Fearing Poor Results In Board Exam

Talcher: A Class 12 student of DAV Public School NTPC, Talcher Thermal, hanged himself at his residence at IGIT Sarang quarters here.

The deceased has been identified as son of an employee of IGIT.

While the exact reason behind the student taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that he ended his life owing to poor performance in ongoing exams.

On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem. A suicide note has also been recovered from the house.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, said sources.