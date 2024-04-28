Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Arrives In Odisha, To Address Public Meeting In Salepur

Bhubaneswar: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has arrived in Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar. He is scheduled to visit the birthplace of Madhu Babu at the Satyabhamapur. Following this, Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting in Salepur.

As per official reports, Rahul will attend a meeting organized in the RMC area of Nischintakoili block in Cuttack district. Many Congress workers from coastal districts of Cuttack, Kendrapada, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur will attend the meeting.

Rahul will give instructions and tips to party workers on how to win the upcoming elections. The state Congress is pressing for his visit. Top leaders of Congress have inspected the meeting place ahead of his visit.