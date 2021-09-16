Decomposed body of minor girl recovered from river banks in Bolangir

Patnagarh: The decomposed body of a minor girl was recovered near the Ph.D. water tank of Barpada, on the banks of the Mayawati river, in Patnagarh town of Bolangir district.

On intimation, Patnagarh police along with fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and recovered the decomposed body. However, the identity of the deceased girl is yet to be ascertained.

Patnagarh police have reached the spot and are investigating.

It is being assumed that the girl is around 15-years-old and the body is decomposing for more than 3 days. The body has been recovered by firefighters and investigation is underway, said IIC Ananta Padhan.