Electric Vehicle Designed By VSSUT Students To Complete At Formula Imperial 2023

Sambalpur: Team VeerRacerss Electric has successfully designed and developed eastern India’s first Formula student electric vehicle.

The vehicle will now compete at the Formula Imperial 2023, along with other teams, to be held from 12th October 2023 to 16th October 2023 at the Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida.

The team had envisioned manufacturing a green, student electric vehicle, with a sleek design and comfort catering to the budget requirements.

The dream was realized by the relentless efforts and sleepless nights by the students of the team, the encouragement provided by the university also played a crucial role.

The vehicle is powered by a 10kW PMSM Motor which provides a very high acceleration and torque.

At the core of the vehicle, there’s a 72V high energy density battery pack developed by the team members which provides all the power required for the functioning of the vehicle.

The vehicle has various safety features including various shutdown circuits and logic controllers according to the regulations provided by Formula Imperial.

The circuity and powertrain assembly are done completely in-house by the team members.

The essential features of the vehicle include a front wing to increase the downforce and traction while cornering.

It is a matter of pride that the team, “VeerRacerss Electric”, the SAE team of “Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology”, has victoriously completed its first EV project Zeus 1.0, and looks forward to accomplishing many such extraordinary projects in future.